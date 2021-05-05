Eagle County announces Cottonwood Pass is open

Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County is now open for the summer season. The road will stay open through the fall, as conditions allow.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving this road. Traffic and weather can have a significant impact on road conditions.

An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass closes in the fall. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department, 970-328-3540 or at road@eaglecounty.us .