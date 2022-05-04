Eagle County appoints assistant veterans service officer

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners appointed Jacqueline Allen-Benson as the assistant veterans service officer earlier this month.

Eagle County/Courtesy Photo

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners appointed Jacqueline Allen-Benson as the Assistant Veterans Service Officer. This role exists to connect veterans and their families to critical medical and financial support services through the Veteran’s Affairs benefit claim process as well as to community resources.

“Jacki brings a passion for serving our veterans,” said Kathleen M. Lyons, the deputy director for the county’s department of human services. “We are pleased to have her join Pat Hammon, veterans service officer, in working with our local veterans and their families.”

Allen-Benson joined Eagle County’s Veterans Service Office program in January 2022 and has completed her accreditation through the Veteran’s Affairs Office of General Counsel. By law, the appointment term is two years, starting May 1, 2022 and going through April 30, 2024. Allen-Benson served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era and was stationed at Quantico, Virginia.

Veterans and their families may connect with Eagle County’s Veterans Service Program by contacting Allen-Benson at 970-328-8875 or jacki.allen-benson@eaglecounty.us or Pat Hammon, veterans service officer, at 970-328-9674 or pat.hammon@eaglecounty.us .