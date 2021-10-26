Eagle County approves Edwards RiverPark plan





A last minute offer to increase the number of deed-restricted housing units to 270 total and lower building heights to a maximum of 70 feet net an approval for the Edwards RiverPark project from the Eagle County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

With those latest revisions, the commissioners unanimously agreed the proposal’s benefits would outweigh its impacts.

Located west of the Edwards spur road and north of U.S. Highway 6 on a 55.27-acre former gravel pit site, the Edwards RiverPark project has been the focus of 13 public hearings that began last spring. When the commissioners deliberations during an Oct. 7 hearing suggested the application was headed toward denial, the development team produced a last minute offer to increase the number of deed-restricted units in the project.

The commissioners indicated that was an offer they would like to consider in detail, so they tabled the file.

This story will be updated