Eagle County Board of Health adopts updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidance

The Eagle County Board of Health convened for a special meeting on Wednesday and adopted the updated isolation and quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The update reduces the self-isolation and self-quarantine periods from 10 to 5 days if the individual wears a face covering for the duration of the 10-day period.

The public health order details the updated guidance and will be posted online. Eagle County Public Health also prepared a graphic to help clarify the guidance.

On Tuesday, Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll signed a temporary local disaster emergency declaration with the state of Colorado in response to the prevalence of the omicron variant and subsequent strain on medical providers and services countywide. The declaration is an administrative tool that helps Eagle County prioritizes securing the state and federal resources necessary to keep the medical system, response agencies and critical infrastructure operational. The Board of County Commissioners will officially consider filing the declaration on Tuesday and further discuss the measure at that time.

As disease incidence rates continue to climb, officials recommend hosting small holiday gatherings this year — and outdoors when possible. They urge community members to take a “layered” approach to effective actions. Washing hands, maintaining social distance, wearing face coverings, receiving vaccines and booster doses, undergoing testing, as well as following isolation and quarantine protocol, are still recommended as the best practices for lowering the spread of the virus.

Eagle County Public Health will continue to provide robust availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters for all eligible individuals. Public Health officials note the importance of testing when individuals have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or after being exposed to someone with the disease. Testing centers are set up throughout Eagle County, though hours and locations are subject to change. Up-to-date information about testing locations, days and times can be found at EagleCountyCovid.org .