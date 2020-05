Due to high winds and low humidity, all of Eagle County is currently under a Red Flag Warning. During Red Flag Warning conditions, unincorporated Eagle County will automatically move to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, meaning no open flames.

What’s banned under Stage 2 fire restrictions:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood-burning stove or sheepherders stove, including in developed camp and picnic grounds. Devices with shut-off valves using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building

Support Local Journalism Donate



• Using an explosive including but not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary ammunition

• Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches that is readily available for use

• Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except with a current permit, contract or letter of authorization

• Use of motor vehicles off National Forest system roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway and except for parking overnight in developed campgrounds and at trailheads

Restrictions in Eagle County also apply to private lands.

Colorado Fire Restrictions, by county