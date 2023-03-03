Eagle County community packs Brush Creek Pavilion to honor the memory of Kellen Collins

Friends and family pack the Brush Creek Pavillion on Friday to celebrate the life of Kellen Collins. Collins was remembered as happy, athletic, quick with a joke and quick to lend a hand.

Need to talk? Your Hope Center has people available 24 hours a day, in English and Spanish. Call 970-306-4673. Learn more at yourhopecenter.org. The Collins family has asked that instead of flowers, donations can be made to SpeakUpReachOut.org. That group’s crisis line is 844-493-8255. You can also text “talk” to 38255.

Kellen Collins’ death has shaken those who knew and loved him.

Kellen died by suicide Feb. 26, and those who loved him packed Eagle’s Brush Creek Pavilion on Friday to share hugs, tears and stories of a gifted athlete who also shared the gift of laughter with everyone he knew.

The Rev. Ethan Moore of Trinity Church officiated the service. Moore noted that in times of great sadness words “can ring hollow.”

Kellen Collins’ friends speak of the fond memories and tremendous person he was during a celebration of life Friday at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle.

But referring to Psalm 46, Moore noted that “God is our strength … we will not lose hope … Even in times such as this, we’re invited into hope.”

Speaking to the crowd of mostly young people, Moore noted that Collins at some point found himself without hope.

“That’s where you may be today,” Moore said. “But hear this: Your life is precious … your life is eternal …”

The Rev. Ethan Moore of Trinity Church speaks to a packed house Friday during the celebration of life for Kellen Collins at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. Moore spoke on the importance of love and not giving up.

“If you hear any voices that you’re not worth it — they’re wrong,” Moore added.

Moore also noted that God’s love allows us to let go of the chains of “What if” and “If only.”

Those two chains bring only regret and loneliness, he added.

As others spoke, Collins’ dad, Chuck, was first to the microphone.

Kellen Collins’ father, Chuck, speaks of the overwhelming support the family has received from the community during his son’s memorial Friday in Eagle.

“We never knew how loved we were and how many friends he and we have,” he said. “Thank you so, so much,

Jay Lucas runs the Eagle BMX track next to the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink where Kellen spent a lot of his time. Lucas noted that the Collins family has spent so much time and effort at the track that turn two on the course is named for them.

Lucas also noted that Collins was a mentor to younger riders, and was able to talk articulately to adults, something some teens have trouble with.

Collins was remembered as happy, athletic, quick with a joke and quick to lend a hand.

This sign greeted those who packed Eagle’s Brush Creek Pavilion on Friday to honor the life of Kellen Collins.

In the back of the room, Halsey Lucas said he’d coached Collins in BMX. Collins first came to the track when he was about 4, and was racing almost immediately. He was soon coaching at camps.

Kellen’s death came as a “huge surprise,” Halsey Lucas said. He wasn’t alone.

People also shared that they don’t want to go through this again.

“I want to make sure this never happens again,” Jay Lucas said, a sentiment echoed by many who spoke.

Wrapping up, Moore noted that Eagle County is “blessed with amazing resources,” including The Hope Center and SpeakUp ReachOut . He added that Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has Olivia’s Fund, started in the wake of the death by suicide of another local youth, Olivia Ortega. That fund will provide funding for up to six free counseling sessions to those in need.

“Grief and love are two sides of the same coin,” Moore said. “We grieve because we love.” But, he added, grief and love aren’t the same.

“Grief is temporary, but love is eternal.”