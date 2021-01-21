Eagle County COVID-19 death figure jumps to 17

The Eagle County COVID-19 dashboard now shows 17 fatalities, a jump of three deaths from Wednesday.

But the county did not lose three citizens in the past week. While one death — a 40-year-old El Jebel man — happened this week, the other two fatalities actually happened back in December.

One was the Dec. 15 death of a woman in her 80s and one was the Dec. 17 death of a woman in her 90s.

According to Eagle County Communications Director Kris Widlak, there were a number of contributing factors, to not only the Jan. 21 fatality figure changes, but also to other COVID-19 death reports during the past 10 months. For example, some Eagle County residents have died outside of the county and local public health officials then learned about these deaths at a later date.

“We have also had it happen that the classification of residence changed after further investigation,” Widlak said. “It’s just the nature of a mobile society and people are moving, even during a pandemic.”