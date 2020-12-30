Eagle County distributes nearly $1 million in business bridge grants

Since launching on Dec. 15, Eagle County’s Bridge Grant program has provided $936,000 in direct assistance to local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders.

A total of 66 grants have been awarded, in amounts ranging from $4,000 to the set maximum of $15,000.

Submissions are still being accepted, with slightly more than $2 million set aside in 2021 to continue the grants. When the program was created, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners set aside $3 million for grant funding. Eligible business owners who have not yet applied are encouraged to do so. Details and the application are available at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org in both English and Spanish.

The grant program’s goals are to:

Provide economic relief to locally-owned small businesses that are operating at a reduced capacity due to public health orders, with the goal of keeping businesses operating while waiting for orders to lift.

Keep downtowns and main streets active and energized by assisting small brick and mortar businesses that may be on the brink of closing.

“A big thank you goes out to our business partners in both the Eagle River and Roaring Fork valleys, as well as representatives from Colorado Mountain College, who served as our review committee,” said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “They took time out of their winter break to review applications and help us get these funds to businesses as quickly as possible.”

“To get a fair process established, and then nearly $1 million out into the community within a matter of weeks, took an amazing amount of coordination by our partners and staff,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney.

“We couldn’t be more proud to support our local small business owners and their employees,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr.

Grant Amounts by Location

Avon: $130,000

Basalt/El Jebel: $154,625

Eagle: $192,000

Edwards: $113,500

Gypsum: $85,000

Minturn: $45,000

Vail: $216,000

For more information, email ecbridge@eaglecounty.us.