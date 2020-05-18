Eagle County, Colorado Fire Restrictions: Red Flag Warning issued Monday, Stage 2 fire restrictions in place
Fire restrictions in Vail, Eagle County
Due to high winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning on Monday, May 18, for all of Eagle County. This means the county will automatically move to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.
The warning is in effect from 11:00 am Monday through midnight. Conditions will become favorable for the rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires. Agricultural burning is discouraged.
