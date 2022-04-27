Eagle County groups to host Aging Well Expo

Eagle County Healthy Aging, Vail Health and Mountain Recreation are teaming up to bring a fun-filled day for older adults at the Edwards Field House. Attendees will learn about local resources for older adults in Eagle County, listen to educational talks, try new sports, participate in short exercise demonstrations and make new friends and connections.

“May is Older Americans Month,” said Healthy Aging Manager Carly Rietmann. “This event is intended to celebrate older community members.”

Boxed lunches will be provided to the first 125 participants and there will be a raffle drawing with prizes. No registration is necessary. This program is for adults ages 60 and older.

“As we age, it is important to remain active and adapt our lifestyle to accommodate our body’s changing needs. We hope this gathering provides social support for the older population in our community and allows them to learn in a relaxed and fun atmosphere among peers,” said Chris Lindley, chief population health officer for Vail Health. “Vail Health and Howard Head Sports Medicine would like to thank Eagle County Government and Mountain Recreation for collaborating with us to improve the health of our community through an event like this.”

Staying active as we age benefits physical and mental health, and may contribute to a longer life with greater independence. The expo will provide participants the opportunity to try various new games and sports such as pickleball, archery, corn hole and a balance challenge course. Demonstrations will feature seated Tai Chi, seated fitness, stretch and strengthen activities and gentle yoga.

“Mountain Recreation is proud to host the Healthy Aging Expo at the Edwards Field House,” said Rachel Zacher, rec kids and seniors supervisor. “With a belief that everyone in our community deserves to be healthy and happy we are actively exploring opportunities to expand our program offerings for older adults.”

Several organizations that cater to older adults and provide a peer network will be represented, including Eagle County Healthy Aging, Vintage, Vail Club 50, Maria’s Place, and Caregiver Connections to name a few. The Eagle County Animal Shelter, Bravo! Vail and Vail Valley Foundation. These organizations will provide programming information as well as volunteer opportunities. Vail Health and Howard Head will present balance and fall prevention information.

Educational discussions will focus on information around the 4 Ms of Age Friendly Healthcare — medications, memory and mental acuity, advanced directives and mobility.