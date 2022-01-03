Eagle County I-70 closures planned

Colorado State Patrol on Twitter reported that 17 vehicles were involved in a wreck through Glenwood Canyon on Monday, Jan. 3.

Colorado State Patrol/Courtesy photo

Two Interstate 70 closures in Eagle County are planned for Tuesday, Jan 4.

There will be a westbound closure in the morning, and an eastbound closure in the afternoon. During each closure, motorists will be able to continue traveling via a local detour on nearby U.S. Highway 6. The closures are necessary due to a pair of semi recoveries.

Crews are conducting the recovery Tuesday in order to avoid Monday holiday traffic and remove the semis before the next storm. Weather is forecast to move back into the area Tuesday night and continue for as long as four days.

The first closure, in the westbound lanes, will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last about four hours. The closure will be between the Wolcott and Eagle exits, with traffic detoured onto Highway 6.

The truck is off the road at about mile post 155.

The eastbound closure is set for about 1 p.m., and expected to last roughly four hours. That closure will close I-70 eastbound between Eagle and Gypsum.

The work will remove the truck from mile post 143. The truck is roughly 200 yards off the road.

Again, traffic will be re-routed to Highway 6.

For real-time updates, go to cotrip.org.