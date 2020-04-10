Eagle County in a pandemic: A photo essay by Kristin Anderson
The COVID-19 pandemic is a historic time. My parents have never lived through anything like this. Our country experienced the Swine Flu in 2009, but we were not required to practice social distancing or wear masks. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused our way of life to shift away from what used to be normal. A society that once dwelled on social interactions has now become physically distant. Essential jobs are still being performed and school is in session at home, but so much of the old normal is now still.
I felt compelled to document some scenes of this historic time around our community. Be well.
