Eagle County in a pandemic: A photo essay by Kristin Anderson

The COVID-19 pandemic is a historic time. My parents have never lived through anything like this. Our country experienced the Swine Flu in 2009, but we were not required to practice social distancing or wear masks. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused our way of life to shift away from what used to be normal. A society that once dwelled on social interactions has now become physically distant. Essential jobs are still being performed and school is in session at home, but so much of the old normal is now still.

I felt compelled to document some scenes of this historic time around our community. Be well.

Volunteer Bob Boselli, right, offers a pineapple to Jessica Mareoneo, left, as she picks up food from the Salvation Army on Tuesday in Avon. The Salvation Army is giving food and items to anyone in need, including people in isolation and the ambulance crews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristin Anderson | http://www.picturesbykristin.com

Avon resident Bryan Steward gets fresh air while looking at a view of Beaver Creek on Tuesday at Nottingham Park in Avon. Beaver Creek has been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Steward said it’s a great time to enjoy peace and tranquility.

Kristin Anderson | http://www.picturesbykristin.com

Colorado Mountain College TRIO Student Support Services Coordinator Katherine Osten works from her home alongside her two dogs, Darby, left, and Baxter, on Wednesday in Gypsum. Osten has been practicing social distancing and working from home since March 17 in order to stay healthy.

Kristin Anderson | http://www.picturesbykristin.com

Anya, 8, runs with her puppy Luna to exert some energy after a day of doing school work at home in Gypsum.

Kristin Anderson | http://www.picturesbykristin.com

Edwards resident Peter Konijsberg walks out of Village Market after shopping while wearing a mask as a precaution for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Edwards.

Kristin Anderson | http://www.picturesbykristin.com