Eagle County institutes indoor mask mandate

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Eagle County is instituting an indoor mask mandate.

As of noon Wednesday, Eagle County is again under a mask mandate for indoor spaces.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county board of health, issued the mandate in reaction to the omicron variant COVID-19 surge that has hit the community hard during the past week. On Dec. 20, 185 new cases were reported and Tuesday added another 111 cases. Those numbers are likely to grow as more testing results become available. As of Wednesday morning, the incident rate of COVID-19 in Eagle County is 1,000 per 100,000 of population — the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. In comparison, on Dec. 13, the local incidence rate was 210 per 100,000.

“This is a necessary precaution for our community to slow down ongoing transmission,” said Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, during a special county board of health meeting Wednesday morning.

The news of the new mandate was anticipated. At Tuesday’s Vail Town Council evening meeting, Town Manager Scott Robson said town officials were already preparing for the new public health order.

Robson said he’d been working with the town’s public information people on ways to get word out to the public. That information will be posted on outside sandwich boards as well as the town’s electronic message signs.

Robson added that the town is modifying its operating protocols for its roughly 350 employees. Those who can work remotely are encouraged to do so. Those who can’t work remotely, including street maintenance crews, firefighters and police, are being asked to work in small groups to keep any possible infection points as small as possible.

Robson also told Council Members that Eagle County and state officials have been working to increase the number of vaccination and testing sites around the county.

In Eagle, Vail Health has opened a new testing site at the old Burger King, on the northwest corner of the town’s Interstate 70 Interchange. A bus providing vaccines and boosters is expected to be in Vail as early as Wednesday.

