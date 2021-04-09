Eagle County is part of BLM prescribed burns

This map shows the Eagle County portion of a series of prescribed burns planned by the Bureau of Land Management.

Special to the Daily

Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management Northwest District Fire and Aviation and the Kremmling Field Office are planning to conduct prescribed burns on BLM and Colorado Parks and Wildlife managed lands through April 30, as conditions warrant, to reduce wildfire threat and pinyon-juniper expansion, increase big horn sheep habitat, help restore sagebrush steppes and create more big game winter habitat.

In Eagle and Grand counties, the 350-acre Dry Gulch prescribed fire is planned on BLM lands about 11 miles southwest of Kremmling along the Trough Road.

In Grand county, the 100-acre Geico Prescribed Fire is planned in the same general area as the Inspiration burn, but on Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands.

In Grand County, the 350-acre Inspiration Prescribed Fire is planned on BLM lands about 10 miles southwest of Kremmling along the Trough Road.

“This is a high priority area for hazard fuel treatments to reduce the wildfire threat and create winter big game habitat in the Radium Valley,” said James Michels, Fire Management Officer for Northwest District Fire and Aviation.

Smoke may be seen from nearby communities and roads. Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop. Fire managers have developed a prescribed burn plan and obtained smoke permits from the state of Colorado for each planned burn.

For more information, please see the attached prescribed burn maps, go to BLM Colorado fire information webpage at blm.gov or contact Fire Management Specialist CW Portell at 970-724-3033 or cportell@blm.gov .

For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, go to colorado.gov .