Eagle County launches new website

Eagle County’s new website includes a predictive search function intended to help users find information quickly and easily.

Screengrab

Eagle County government launched its new website at http://www.eaglecounty.us on Friday.

Updates include a complete redesign with a mobile friendly interface, and a predictive search function intended to help users find information quickly and easily.

The site also includes a first-of-its-kind content management system built entirely in Google Drive.

“This innovative system allows for simple website updates by all county offices and departments within tools they already use everyday,” said Eagle County Communications Director Kris Widlak.

The county’s Innovation & Strategy Office and Communications Department teamed up to create the new platform. It replaces a dated system that was scheduled to be retired by the end of the year. “Given all the trying and time-consuming events of 2020, I couldn’t be more proud of our team for getting this project over the finish line,” Widlak said.

Additional refinements and functionality will be added to the new website over the coming weeks and months. User feedback is welcome and can be sent to communications@eaglecounty.us.