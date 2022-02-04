Eagle County local Autumn Rivera is one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year

Autumn Rivera was named the Colorado Teacher of the Year in October 2021; in January 2022, she was announced as one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year award.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy photo

After 17 years in education, Autumn Rivera was named not only Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, but also one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year award . The last time a Colorado teacher was selected as a finalist for this honor was in 1994.

Rivera, a second-generation Eagle County local, teaches science at Glenwood Springs Middle School and is an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College.

Rivera was nominated by a colleague last spring for the state Teacher of the Year and was awarded the honor in October . All the state teachers of the year from across the country are entered into the National program, where a selection committee selects four finalists, out of 56 national educators, based on a lengthy application process.

“I’ve just been trying to embrace (the process) and I just really am really excited to advocate for not just teachers in Colorado, but for rural teachers in Colorado,” Rivera said. “I think that’s a voice that’s not always heard and people are doing awesome work in our rural communities and so I’m excited to be able to shine a light on that and advocate for that.”

Rivera will soon be heading to Washington D.C. with the other three finalists for her final interviews and the National Teacher of the Year will be announced in April.

“Either way, I’m just so honored to be part of the process and to be with these other amazing educators is just really humbling,” Rivera said. “I’m just super proud to be able to represent Eagle County — being a product of there, I have a lot of family that still lives there — it’s fun to be able to represent our amazing small communities and I’m honored to move forward and see what happens.”

Always a teacher

Growing up, Autumn Rivera was always looking for opportunities to lead, including as a junior 4-H leader in high school in Eagle.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy Photo

Rivera has fond memories of growing up just north of Dotsero in Eagle County. As she attended school at Eagle Valley Elementary, Middle and High schools, she remembers when the town of Eagle got its first traffic light and its first fast food restaurant.

Throughout these years, she explored different passions and hobbies — from serving on the local 4-H county council, developing an affinity for science and working at a local preschool to participating in the drama club, playing basketball and softball and managing the school’s volleyball and track teams. However, one thing was consistent: She always knew she wanted to become a teacher.

In fact, in the 1996 Eagle Valley Middle School yearbook, Rivera wrote that her goals included “be a teacher, interior decorator or archeologist.” (This dedication was sent to the Vail Daily by Nancy Gamble, who knew Rivera’s family and taught yearbook at the middle school for 25 years.)

“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher in some aspect. I always remember as a kid being in a situation where I was always leading something — even though I was pretty quiet as a kid, there would be a group of students and we would be trying to play a game and I would always be the kid that was organizing everyone to get the game to work,” Rivera said. “I think that was just always something that I really gravitated toward.”

Rivera also grew up with several great examples of teachers in her life. The first was her mom, who was also a middle school science teacher and went on to teach at Colorado Mountain College. From her mother, Rivera learned how to incorporate hands-on learning experiences into her classroom.

“I am definitely following in her footsteps,” Rivera said.

At Eagle Valley Middle School, there was Ms. Tamsen, who taught Rivera the value of enthusiasm and being passionate about the topics you teach

At the high school, there was also Mr. Zehring and Mr. Zimmerman, she said. From Zimmerman, she gained an appreciation for the periodic table — she still wears a periodic table shirt he gifted her when teaching the subject to her students. And from Zehring, she learned not only math, but the value of having a structure and a routine in a classroom.

Cliff Zehring said in a phone interview that what stood out about teaching Rivera was her “desire to learn.”

“She wanted to learn more and she’s always reaching to the next level, to be the best that she can be and to know as much as she can,” he said. “She has a desire to get that knowledge and be able to share it with other people.”

While attending Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Autumn Rivera volunteered in Mexico.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy photo

After graduating from Eagle Valley High School in 2000, Rivera attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs. It was here that she realized she could merge her passion for science and desire to become a teacher.

Rivera received a bachelor of arts in biology and a master of arts in teaching in secondary science from Colorado College, and a master of arts in educational leadership from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. After which, Rivera finally became a teacher.

Crafting a culture of exploration

In teaching about science, Autumn Rivera likes to get students outside and create a shared experience around which she can base her lessons.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy Photo

Rivera taught for seven years at a middle school in Colorado Springs before returning to the mountains to teach at Glenwood Springs Middle School 10 years ago. While many people may shy away from teaching the middle school age group, Rivera loves teaching students at that stage in their lives.

“It’s the very first time in their lives that they are becoming their own people,” she said. “It’s the first time they’re stepping out of who they were and becoming who they’re going to be and it’s really an honor to be a part of that process. It’s a really painful growing experience for most people, and to be able to be there for those students and let them know it’s going to be better is always really fun.”

Throughout her career, Rivera has honed in on her teaching philosophy — moving from teaching students about science to helping students figure out science, she said. Helping students figure things out for themselves is one of the things she loves most about teaching science. That, and being able to facilitate learning about the world around her.

“I find it fascinating no matter what the content area; it’s just really fun to learn and explore. I feel like (science is) this mystery we get to unravel and hear all the answers to, and I love getting to do that with students. I love presenting them with a phenomenon,” she said. “A lot of times in education unfortunately, we have sort of untrained our students how to be curious and ask questions. I’m really trying to teach them that ability to look at something, notice something and wonder — I love that about science.”

Not only did her experiences growing up in Eagle County inspire this love and appreciation for science and exploration, but it also influenced how she runs her classroom. One of her favorite parts of her upbringing was the small-town feel — how you can go to the grocery store and everyone knows everyone.

“I truly try to bring that into my classroom,” Rivera said, adding that she works hard to build a community for her students.

Rivera said she achieves this by doing team-building exercises and making sure her students all get to know each other. She also administers interest surveys at the start of the year to make sure that she’s building her lessons around what interests her students.

“When kids are more interested, they’re more willing to ask questions,” she said. “You have more buy-in that way.”

Autumn Rivera’s passion for exploring the world around her is something she shares with her students when teaching about science in Glenwood Springs.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy Photo

Every year, Rivera teaches about the Colorado River. But instead of teaching from books, she likes to help students get outside and create a shared experience to base her lessons around. For example, this year, in learning about the Colorado River and the Grizzly Creek Fire, Rivera took her class rafting on the river to see where the fire started and spread first hand.

“When we were talking about things later, we then would have that common background knowledge — that really helps with the equity piece of trying to reach all of the students,” she said, adding that this part of her teaching philosophy “really came from growing up in a situation where we got to experience things, where we got to be out and about doing things.”

A few years ago, Rivera also engaged her students in raising both awareness and funds to support the Eagle Valley Land Trust’s efforts to purchase Sweetwater Lake. Later, the lake was named a Colorado State Park.

In creating these experiences and engaging students in scientific exploration and the world around them, it helps students connect to what they’re learning, Rivera said.

“We’re really lucky in science because the best time to learn about science is right now,” she said. “It’s one thing to be able to read about it, but to get to experience it, it really sets those memories and helps students with situations, so that’s been really exciting.”

It’s this experiential and hands-on learning model — in addition to the number of leadership roles she has taken up over the years — that Rivera believes has taken her far in the Colorado and National Teacher of the Year awards.

While the past few years of teaching have been some of Rivera’s most challenging years in the profession, she’s grateful and impressed by her students for showing up and persevering.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy photo

Throughout Rivera’s years in education, the last two, teaching through COVID-19, have been the hardest in teaching, she said. However, Rivera chooses to see the positives from the experience and keeps pushing forward, for the students.

“I really have learned that I need to not focus so much on the missing work and that piece, but really focusing on the students when they’re in the classroom and what they know in that moment, really focusing on those relationships. I think those things are so powerful. Keeping those relationships and really supporting students,” Rivera said. “It all comes back to the students. I just really enjoy them, joking around with them and having them give me a hard time; all of those things keep me moving forward.”

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.