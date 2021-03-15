Eagle County offering preregistration for next round of COVID-19 vaccination

Eagle County is now accepting COVID-19 vaccination preregistration from people in Colorado’s next eligible group.

Daily file photo

In preparation of Colorado’s next move for its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Eagle County Public Health and Environment is offering preregistration for additional employees and residents who are expected to be eligible by March 19.

The upcoming group will include people aged 50 years and older; people aged 16 to 49 with one high risk health condition; restaurant, manufacturing, mail delivery, public transit and front-line human service workers; secondary educators; faith leaders; and people employed in continuity of local government. Those who wish to preregister should verify their eligibility and then sign up at eaglecountycovid.org .

Once registered, no further action is required. Vaccine supply is still limited, so if the number of sign-ups exceeds the available amount of vaccine doses, appointments will be issued based on a random drawing among those who are eligible. Those who are selected to receive a vaccination will be contacted using text messaging or the email address they provided to schedule an appointment.

“This will be a large group of eligibility,” said Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “It will take several weeks to get through, which is heavily dependent on vaccine supply. Please be patient while waiting for your turn as it can take a few weeks after your registration.”

In addition, those receiving the vaccine will be asked to attest they are eligible and will be available for both doses if needed. Appointments are required; anyone who shows up at a clinic without an appointment will not receive a vaccine.

People in previous phases who have not yet received the vaccine are still eligible and encouraged to register if they have not done so already. State public health officials expect vaccine supply to increase significantly by mid-April. A larger vaccine supply will provide the ability to begin vaccinating the general public, which should start on or before May 1 according to President Joe Biden’s public address last week.

Those who receive their vaccine are reminded of the importance of continuing to follow the five commitments of containment for the health and safety of the entire community.

Local information on COVID-19, including the vaccine rollout, is regularly updated at eaglecountycovid.org .