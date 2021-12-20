Eagle County offices to close for holidays

All Eagle County offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and again on Friday, Jan. 1 as well as Monday, Jan. 3 for the holidays.

The landfill and all related facilities will be closing at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. They will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25. The landfill will open early on Monday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 a.m. The landfill and all related facilities will also be closed Sat., Jan. 1 with an early opening for the landfill on Mon., Jan. 3 at 6:30 a.m.

ECO Transit will run its normal schedule. The county’s Road & Bridge Department will be on call in cases of emergency at 970-479-2200, and the Sheriff’s Office telephone number is 970-328-8500 for non-emergencies. Emergency services are always available by calling 911.