Eagle County officials delve into Edwards RiverPark details

This site plan depicts the layout of the proposed Edwards RiverPark project.

Special to the Daily

The Edwards RiverPark proposal was back before the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for a nearly three-hour question-and-answer session that delved into project details.

The questions covered various project specifics including the Edwards RiverPark housing plan, master plan conformance, public benefit analysis, sustainability, wetland setbacks, fiscal impact analysis, management structure, water demand, utilities, wildlife impacts and mitigation measures.

This week’s meeting did not include any public comment regarding the plan and was continued until next Tuesday, Feb. 9. At the next session, the commissioners will address issues regarding the 1041 permit required for the development. No public comment will be heard at the Feb. 9 meeting but public comment will resume at a meeting planned Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Edwards RiverPark is a commercial/residential planned unit development proposal from a group called Sierra Trail Investments LLC. The project is planned on a 53.7-acre parcel located north of U.S. Highway 6 and south of the Eagle River on land that was formerly the site of a B&B Excavating gravel pit operation. The proposal includes two large condo buildings and a condo/hotel building along with commercial buildings, multifamily residential and townhomes.

The entire Feb. 2 public hearing can be viewed at eaglecounty.us/communications.