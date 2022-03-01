Eagle County Open Space seeks applicants for Citizens Advisory Committee

Elk herds graze at Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space.

Eagle County Open Space/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Open Space department is seeking applicants to join the Open Space Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted until Mar. 7, 2022 .

“The Open Space Advisory Committee represents our constituents’ interests in determining what Open Space in Eagle County should be,” said Phil Kirkman, Senior Open Space Specialist and Ranger. “Whether it’s focusing on the rich agricultural history or recreational opportunities and scenic vistas, OSAC plays an important role in shaping the future of our community’s protected landscapes.”

The purpose of the committee is to recommend funding for open space acquisition projects to the Board of County Commissioners. This includes fee-title purchases for Eagle County or other government agency ownership (i.e. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, town of Eagle, town of Avon, etc.) or funding conservation projects such as conservation easements on public or private lands.

The Open Space Advisory Committee reviews projects presented by open space staff and provides appropriate recommendations on funding and completing these conservation acquisitions. Relationships in the community are paramount, as members are ambassadors for the open space program.

The committee does not oversee the open space department staff, manage existing open space properties, or provide direction on the program’s operational budget apart from acquisitions.

More information on how the committee selects properties and projects using the open space conservation criteria as well as additional information can be found on Eagle County Open Space’s website (eaglecounty.us/openspace ). Previous Open Space Advisory Committee meetings are available to view on ECGtv.com .