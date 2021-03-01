Eagle County opens vaccine pre-registration to new groups

In alignment with new statewide guidance issued on Friday, Eagle County Public Health & Environment is offering pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine for additional employees and residents who will be eligible to receive a first dose beginning March 5.

The upcoming eligible group, phase 1B.3, will include people aged 60 and older, people aged 16 to 59 with two or more high risk conditions, grocery workers and agricultural workers. Those who wish to pre-register should verify their eligibility and then sign up at eaglecountycovid.org .

Once registered, no further action is required. Vaccine supply is still limited, so if the number of sign-ups exceeds the available amount of vaccine doses, appointments will be issued based on a random drawing among those who are eligible. Those who are selected to receive a vaccination will be contacted using text messaging or the email address they provided to schedule an appointment.

In addition, those receiving the vaccine will be asked to attest they are eligible and will be available for both doses. Appointments are required; anyone who shows up at a clinic without an appointment will not receive a vaccine.

Eagle County is also preparing for the new phase 1B.4 that was announced by Gov. Polis. Eligibility for this new phase includes people aged 50 years and older; people aged 16 to 49 with one high risk condition; restaurant, manufacturing, mail delivery, public transit, faith leaders, and front-line human service workers; and continuity of local government. Pre-registration for this phase will begin in approximately two weeks with vaccinations expected to start in late March.

Those who receive their vaccine are reminded of the importance of continuing to follow the five commitments of containment for the health and safety of the entire community.

Local information on COVID-19, including the vaccine rollout, is regularly updated at eaglecountycovid.org .