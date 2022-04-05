Eagle County Paramedic Services to host meet and greet for board candidates

Eagle County Paramedic Services is hosting a meet and greet to give voters the opportunity to hear from and converse with each of the candidates running for its board of directors in the May 3 election.

Eagle County Paramedic Services/Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, April 7 Eagle County Paramedic Services is hosting a meet and greet to give voters the opportunity to hear from and converse with each of the candidates running for its board of directors in the May 3 election.

During the spring election, residents of Eagle County will have an opportunity to vote for three new directors for the Eagle County Health Service District board.

Nine candidates are running for three open seats on the district’s five-person board of directors. Each person elected will serve a three-year term.

The nine-person candidate slate includes incumbent Mark Bergman as well as Scott McCorvey, Douglas Smith, Benjamin Swig, Whitney Georges, Brandy Reitter, Carl Luppens, Lynn Blake and Fredrick “Jack” Eck.

With this many candidates, the election represents an increased interest in serving on the local paramedic services board. According to Katie Coakley, the public information officer for Eagle County Paramedic Services, this is due to the “excellent reputation” of the organization.

“Over the past several years, we’ve focused on community outreach; no doubt community members want to be a part of who we are and what we do,” she said. “One of the best values that this participation brings is diversity. The board of director candidates come from a variety of backgrounds and have varied experiences in their professional life and in serving on a board. I think new perspectives and ideas are always valuable and I think this slate of candidates will bring both.”

Thursday’s meet and greet will take place starting at 6 p.m. at the classroom at the paramedic services’ Edwards Station (1055 Edwards Village Boulevard).

At the event, each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce himself or herself and say a few words. However, much of the event will be focused on allowing residents to interact and mingle with the candidates. While not all nine candidates are able to attend in person, the district is planning to virtually include them in the event.

The Eagle County Health Service District board election is being held as a mail-in ballot election. Ballots will be sent out to all active registered voters in Eagle County on Monday, April 11.

Completed ballots can be returned via mail to the address on the ballot or to a drop box at the organization’s main office in Edwards (1055 Edwards Village Boulevard). The office will be open for ballots to be received between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 11 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Individuals who do not receive their ballot in the mail, or receive one that is damaged, can reach out to the designated election official, Sarah Braucht, at 970-926-5270 or at elections@ecparamedics.com .

Eagle County Paramedic Services’ Candidate Meet & Greet Where: Eagle County Paramedic Services’ Edwards Station (1055 Edwards Village Blvd.) classroom When: Thursday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.