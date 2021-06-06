Eagle County Paramedic Services wins two awards

Sarah Weatherred, the executive director of the Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council, visited the Eagle County Paramedic Services Edwards Station to present two awards on June 4. Pictured, from left, are Amy Gnojek, David Miller, Jim Bradford, Weatherred and Steve Vardaman.

Katie Coakley/Special to the Daily

On May 26, the Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council awarded Eagle County Paramedic Services with two awards: Community Paramedic David Miller was awarded the Community Focused Award and the agency received the Emergency Management System Agency of the Year Award.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive these awards from CMRETAC,” said Jim Bradford, CEO and COO of Eagle County Paramedic Services. “This past year was a difficult one for everyone, and it means so much to be recognized by our peers in the region. Our success working through the pandemic was part of a larger effort by all medical providers in Eagle County. We are grateful for the support of our partners during this time.”

Bradford added: “We’re also proud that David Miller was recognized. His work as a Community Paramedic and with the NARCAN in the homes program is laudable.”

The Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council is a 501(c)(3) organization that is authorized and funded by state statute to provide a coordinated approach to emergency medical and trauma care in the region. The group works with 17 different agencies and services covering 6,882 miles in the mountainous Continental Divide area of Colorado including the counties of Chaffee, Eagle, Lake, Park, Pitkin and Summit.

“We are so proud of the emergency and trauma care that is provided in our region and thrilled to announce the inaugural CMRETAC Awards winners,” said Sarah Weatherred, executive director of the CMRETAC. “This year, more than any other year, providers have gone above and beyond to ensure quality care for the residents and visitors of our region.”

The annual awards consist of six categories; nominations are taken from across the region in the spring of each year and awards are presented at the May Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council board meeting. Weatherred presented the awards to Eagle County Paramedic Services on June 4.

Eagle County Paramedic Services operates ambulances using five stations from Gypsum to Vail with as many 14 ambulances providing 24-7, 365-day coverage. In 2020, the agency answered more than 4,200 calls from Vail Pass to Hanging Lake and treated more than 600 patients in their homes through the Community Paramedics programs.

For more information about the district, visit EagleCountyParamedics.com or call 970-926-5270.