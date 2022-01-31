Eagle County Paramedics seeks three board members

Eagle County Paramedic Services has three open board seats.

Eagle County Paramedic Services/Courtesy Photo

Eagle County Paramedic Services recently posted a call for nominations for its 2022 Board of Directors election. There are three seats open for election. After the election, these directors will serve three-year terms, beginning in May 2022 and ending in May 2025.

The Eagle County Paramedic Services Board of Directors is comprised of five board members. Each newly-elected member will serve a three-year term. Interested candidates must be an “eligible elector” which is defined as a registered voter of Colorado and either a) a resident of the District or b) The owner (or the spouse or civil union partner of the owner) of taxable real or personal property situated in the District.

For the purposes of b) above, a mobile or manufactured home qualifies as “real property,” and a person who is under contract to purchase taxable property and is obligated to pay the taxes prior to closing shall be considered an “owner.”

Director qualifications must be met at the time of the time of the execution of the self-nomination form and must be maintained in order to remain qualified as a board member. Property that is owned by a legal entity such as a corporation, LLC, partnership or trust does not qualify a person as an eligible elector on the basis of property ownership.

Interested candidates can request an information packet, which includes information about the district and position, from the Eagle County Paramedic Services office. Please contact the designated election official Sarah Braucht at elections@ecparamedics.com to learn more or to request an information packet.

To indicate your interest, please fill out a self-nomination form and return it to elections@ecparamedics.com by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2022.