Eagle County primary composite ballots now online

The composite ballots for the June 28 Republican and Democratic party primaries are now available on the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s website .

Ballots will be mailed June 6 to active registered Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters. That date is the last day for voters associated with a party to change or withdraw their affiliation if they want to vote in a different party’s primary.

June 6 is also the last day for unaffiliated voters to specify a ballot preference in their voter registration. If an unaffiliated voter doesn’t declare a preference, those voters will receive both major party ballots, but may only complete and return one.

The county’s 24-hour drop boxes will open June 6.

For more information, go to the primary election page of the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s website .