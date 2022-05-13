Eagle County primary composite ballots now online
Primary election will be held June 28
The composite ballots for the June 28 Republican and Democratic party primaries are now available on the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s website.
Ballots will be mailed June 6 to active registered Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters. That date is the last day for voters associated with a party to change or withdraw their affiliation if they want to vote in a different party’s primary.
June 6 is also the last day for unaffiliated voters to specify a ballot preference in their voter registration. If an unaffiliated voter doesn’t declare a preference, those voters will receive both major party ballots, but may only complete and return one.
The county’s 24-hour drop boxes will open June 6.
For more information, go to the primary election page of the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s website.