Eagle County Regional Airport announces new flights for the summer

New direct flights from Atlanta and Chicago will be coming to the Eagle County Regional Airport this summer.

The Eagle County Regional Airport will see increased air service beginning this summer.

Delta Air Lines will be offering daily, non-stop service to Atlanta this summer on a 757 aircraft beginning June 5. The flight will depart Atlanta at 5:55 p.m. and land in Gypsum at 7:30 p.m. It will depart Gypsum at 7:30 a.m. and land in Atlanta at 12:38 p.m. The new service offers one-stop connectivity from Vail to over 200 domestic and international destinations.

American Airlines will offer new nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport this summer in addition to its year-round nonstop Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport flights. The O’Hare nonstop flights will be offered daily starting June 3 and will operate on A319 aircraft. The flight will depart from Chicago at 9:50 a.m. and land in Gypsum at 11:47 a.m., as well as depart Gypsum at 1:50 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 5:45 p.m.

United Airlines continues to offer daily service to Denver International Airport year-round.

“This is great news for our community, as our airlines partners continue to build their year-round service at the Eagle County Regional Airport,” said David Reid, the airport’s director of aviation in a news release. “It is a testament to our growing and dynamic community, and our airline partners’ commitment to serve it. It is likely we can expect this trend of additional summer service to continue if the community utilizes this new service.”

“Eagle County Regional Airport is a vital component of our community and our local economy,” said Chris Romer, the president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership. “Expanded service to Dallas and new service to the hub markets of Chicago and Atlanta during the summer season not only benefits our tourism economy, but it is a huge benefit to our local residents. EGE is our community’s airport, and it has never been as accessible to our residents as it will be this summer. We are excited to welcome our airline partners, second-home owners, and visitors from these markets and beyond. And we encourage our local community to FlyVail.”

