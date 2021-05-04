Eagle County reports COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, vaccination rates continue to rise

Eagle County Public Health’s large drive-through clinics are one of the factors leading to high local COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Daily file photo

Just a little more than three weeks out from the May 27 target date to rescind COVID-19 public health order restrictions in Eagle County, disease spread trends and vaccination numbers are headed in the right direction.

In his weekly report to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, Emergency Management Director Birch Barron noted that as of this week, 58% of Eagle County’s residents have received at lease one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That figure translates into nearly 32,000 doses.

Barron noted that 84 percent of county residents age 40 and older have been vaccinated. The county’s new push is to vaccinate more people in the 20- to 40-year-old age group. Disease spread figures from the state reflect the importance of having more young people vaccinated, Barron said.

“Vaccination is not only very effective at preventing disease, it is even more effective in preventing severe disease,” Barron said.

He cited statewide data that shows COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are still rising.

“Those increases are mostly younger people than we have seen in this crisis,” Barron said. “However, that is not something we are seeing at the local level, which is encouraging.”

Currently, there are two county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Eagle County remains in the yellow, or “concerned,” stage of COVID-19 risk. There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county over the past seven days.

Success story

Since the supply of COVID-19 vaccine became more plentiful earlier this year, Eagle County has administered some 49,000 doses. Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry noted that figure, when combined with the number of county resident doses, shows that the local vaccination effort has included around 17,000 people who don’t live in the area.

Barron said that a few months back, when vaccine supply was scarce, local vaccination sites tried to make sure that they were only serving local residents. As the supply expanded, Barron said people statewide have come to Eagle County for vaccination because the process is easier than in other parts of Colorado.

“We are at a point now where all our clinics are walk-in. The goal right now is to make vaccination as easy as possible,” Barron said. The county’s high vaccination rates demonstrate that goal is being achieved, he added.

Barron said he is proud to say that that people are coming to Eagle County for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s something we have developed and gotten very good at. And, it is something I hope we never use again, frankly,” Barron said.