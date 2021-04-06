Eagle County resumes Roaring Fork Fridays

Eagle County resumed Roaring Fork Friday outreach sessions beginning last week.



After suspending the program due to COVID-19, Eagle County has resumed its Roaring Fork Fridays outreach effort.

Eagle County managers, elected officials, department directors and other county staff will visit the Roaring Fork Valley at the end of each week.

County Manager Jeff Shroll, Chief Operations Officer Kelley Collier, Chief Culture Officer Angelo Fernandez, and Chief Financial Officer Jill Klosterman will visit on a rotating basis, and at least one elected official, department director or other staff member will participate on the final Friday of the month. The schedule is available at https://bit.ly/35qd1IR . Users must click on the individual date to see which county officials are participating.

Officials will dedicate time between 9 a.m. and noon for walk-up hours at the El Jebel Community Center. They will be available for meetings with individuals, organizations, businesses, or local officials to discuss issues, concerns or suggestions related to Eagle County. They are also available for after-hours meetings and community events if given advance notice.

“We are excited to get these back on the calendar,” Shroll said. “I miss many of the conversations and people we have built relationships with and are eager to hear feedback from our Roaring Fork Valley residents.”

More about Eagle County’s offices and departments can be found at http://www.eaglecounty.us under the “Departments” tab. Comments or suggestions for Roaring Fork Fridays can be sent to eagleadmin@eaglecounty.us .