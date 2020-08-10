Eagle County School District to start the year with modified in-person instruction

Battle Mountain High School will start the year with an A/B hybrid schedule that divides student counts in half.

The Eagle County School District announced today that it will start the new school year with a modified in-person mode of instruction.

Administrators pointed out several influences for the modificiations, including the current Public Health Order, consultations with other school districts, discussion with the Governor’s office and Colorado Department of Education, plus negotiations with the Eagle County Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers.

Half of students in school at once

Eagle Valley High School, Battle Mountain High School, and Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy will start with a hybrid schedule that divides student counts in half. When half the students are at school and learning in-person, the other half will be at home learning remotely.

To prepare for this schedule, teachers have adopted the flipped model of classroom instruction. This means that students participate in the lecture or research while at home, and then collaborate with teachers and peers in-person to put those lessons in action.

Four days in-person learning, one day remote for others

All other schools will start with four-days of in-person instruction and one day of remote learning. Students are organized into cohorts to reduce interactions. Teachers will use the one-day when students are remote for collaborative lesson planning. Community partners are also organizing “fifth-day care and activities” for families.

Parents asked to “keep children enrolled in their neighborhood school”

Superintendent Philip Qualman asked parents considering temporary alternate options to public school to keep their students enrolled in their local schools.

“We understand that modified in-person learning is not a great option for many families, but ask that they keep their children enrolled in their neighborhood school,” said Qualman. “If you’ve organized a community group of children for a micro-school, please keep them enrolled and engaged with the remote learning options at their regular school.”

Schools are funded based on enrollment as of Oct. 1. With the budget cuts from the state due to COVID-19, even temporary reductions in enrollment may result in staffing cuts. When conditions normalize, the district may not have adequate staff for returning students.

“We hope parents understand that this remains a temporary issue and are careful not to make temporary decisions that have long term consequences,” Qualman explained. “As a district, we’ve prioritized the recruitment and training of the best possible educators and we need the community’s help in keeping them here.”

Citing the state’s TABOR and the Gallagher amendments, which affect tax and spending issues in the state, the release mentions how the school district was still recovering from cuts in funding from the 2008 recession when the pandemic hit, and how declining enrollment, even on a temporary basis (due to the October count), compounds the loss.

“Give us a chance with modified in-person instruction. It’s our best chance to keep the teachers for when we get back to normal,” Qualman wrote.