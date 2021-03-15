Eagle County Schools cancels 10 bus routes for Thursday

Ten school bus routes are being canceled for this Thursday due to a high number of bus drivers who are scheduled to receive their second vaccinations on Wednesday, Eagle County Schools announced.

“With this many bus drivers being vaccinated at once, and not enough substitute drivers, the potential for last minute cancellations on Thursday morning is very high. The intent behind canceling these routes in advance is to minimize the inconvenience for families by providing more time for them to make alternative arrangements,” the district said in a news release.

The bus routes canceled for Thursday are:

• #2 – RSES, HPS, BMHS

• #7 – AES, HPS, BMHS-After School AES

• #10 – EES, BCMS, After School GES

• #11 – EES, BCMS, BMHS

• #16 – EVES, HPS 6-8

• #17 – EVES, EVMS, EVHS, BCES

• #20 AM Only – EVHS, EVMS

• #21 – RHES, GCMS, EVHS-After School RHES

• #23 – RHES, GCMS

• #24 – GES, EVHS, GCMS-After School-GCMS

The district’s transportation department is also sending out SmartTag alerts to all routes impacted by the cancellations. Approximately 800 to 1,000 students across the district are expected to be affected by this widespread disruption.

“The silver lining is that as a community, and with thanks to public health and Vail Health, we are rapidly vaccinating staff, which significantly reduces the potential for disruptions during the remainder of the year due to illness,” the school district said.