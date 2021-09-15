Eagle County Schools extends mask mandate through October

Lucas Hychalk hops off the bus to start sixth grade at Homestake Peak School in EagleVail last month.



Eagle County Schools announced Wednesday that, in compliance with Eagle County Public Health and Environment’s revised public health order, masks will continue to be required for all students, teachers, staff and visitors at all buildings where students in preschool through eighth grade are present through Friday, Oct. 29.

The mandate covers the inside areas of all schools as well as Edwards Early Learning Center (for students age 2 and older). The mask mandate is also in effect during middle school indoor athletics.

Masks continue to be required of bus riders and anyone visiting school health offices.

“Public Health had hoped to lift the previous health order when our case incidence fell below 50 cases per 100,000 for seven consecutive days,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “While we’ve seen the case count come down over the past week, it’s not where we need it to be. Extending the mask mandate is the responsible course of action to maintain five-days-a-week of in-person instruction for our students.”