Eagle County Schools faces substitute shortage on top of staffing challenges

One of the most tangible ways community members can aid the district right now is by joining its substitute office.

Between staffing shortages and regular teacher absences, guest teachers play an important role for local school distict. However, right now, the need for substitute teachers in the district is at an all-time high.

“The trickle down effect of that is that staff, across the district, are filling in just so we can continue with our primary mission of educating students in person,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman at a negotiations meeting on Wednesday.

“Any of our secondary goals around equity, wellness, systems of support, even providing adequate planning time — all those things are taking a hit, because teachers are stepping in to cover for their colleagues that are out. Administrators are doing the same, district personnel are coming into buildings to cover. So, we’re barely able to keep the doors open and provide the instruction that we need to,” he said.

Adele Wilson, the chief human resource officer for Eagle County Schools, described, in an email, the district’s need for guest teachers as “high,” adding that the need is always high. However, over the past year, the district has seen a decrease in those applying to be a guest teacher and in available guest teachers filling classroom vacancies.

The district currently has about 120 guest teachers on its list, but only about 20 are actively filling positions. And, according to Qualman, the fill rate for guest teachers — or the percentage of teacher absences being filled by a substitute — has been around 30% to 35% in recent weeks. He said that typically this rate is closer to 60%, although he added the caveat that this was slightly facetious.

Wilson hypothesized that the decrease in applications can be attributed to “apprehension to the classroom environment under existing conditions and many have been collecting unemployment.”

The result being that, already stretched thin and stressed, teachers are being asked to step up and fill in where necessary, but it’s not a sustainable solution.

“Our teachers work hard daily to provide high quality instruction,” Wilson said “Inevitably, they need to be out of a classroom due to illness, to take care of loved ones, or receive additional professional development.”

The district recently said that it would pay certified teachers $30 an hour for filling absences. This compensation extends to teachers giving up planning time to teach, or when they absorb a class of eight or more students.

This is something that Mitch Forsberg, principal at Gypsum Elementary and member of the negotiation’s team, said helps extend the appreciation for teachers “being asked to do more” to “help keep schools open and afloat” past “just a thank you and an ‘Atta boy.’”

Recruiting more guest teachers

At the negotiations meeting Wednesday afternoon, several members of the district leadership team, two principals as well as representatives of the Eagle County Education Association, met to discuss the challenging situation many of the schools are finding themselves in, including the shortage of guest teachers.

“I understand we have to keep schools open. I get it — we have to maintain operational capacity, but with the sub shortage there are some people who are worried about not being able to make life events or just make those appointments that take six months to get into, and that kind of stuff,” said Doug Little, a teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary and a member of the negotiations team for the Eagle County Education Association. “Those are real concerns and it gets to be a slippery slope.”

During the meeting, the negotiations teams discussed possible ways for the district to incentivize community members to step up as guest teachers.

Wilson identified in the meeting that subs are citing three non-financial reasons for not wanting to fill positions.

“Unfortunately, the biggest barrier is the culture in the building when they are welcomed or unwelcomed into the building. That is the 110% the biggest barrier,” she said, adding that the next is COVID-19 and the third is technology.

Currently, the district pays guest teachers $150 — or $18.75 an hour — for a full day of teaching. This is a recent increase, as the district was previously paying its subs $17.15 an hour. Guest teachers that cover for long-term leaves — like maternity or medical leaves — are eligible for an increase in pay from the sixth day on, depending on their certification.

One benefit that is extended to guest teachers is that they are eligible for the Public Employer Retirement Association. Under which, Wilson said, an employee makes a 10% contribution each check and the school district makes a 20.9% contribution each check.

Potential solutions the district has discussed with the school board and with the negotiations team include offering bonuses for guest teachers once they fill a certain number of days. According to Wilson, this is a strategy that Mesa County Public Schools has recently deployed, offering “something along the lines of,” $1,500 to guest teachers that work 40 days and $750 for those that work 20 days.

“What we think might be more enticing is if you get thrown something every few days,” Wilson said.

Wilson said at the meeting that the Education Foundation of Eagle County is willing to repeat a program they did last year. Last year, they gave the district $2,000 in $50 bills to hand out to subs that worked 10 days. She added that the foundation is going to give the district $1,000 likely by the end of this week to distribute at whatever parameters the district decides.

While the group discussed possible incentives for guest teachers, Qualman acknowledged that future discussions must include incentives for current staff. “Everybody is picking up the load. So some type of acknowledgment or incentive for those that are existing staff should be part of plan,” he said.

These discussions are intended to occur both at future school board meetings as well as at future negotiations meetings.

Becoming a guest teacher

At recent board meetings, there have been comments made by district leadership and teachers alike that joining the district’s substitute office is one of the most tangible way to help schools right now.

“Current conditions have led to staff shortages for various reasons, including illness, personal appointments, long-term absences in addition to professional learning,” Wilson said. “Pulling our community together to assist is a great way to help out.”

Any one interested in becoming a guest teacher can submit an employment application with the district to start the process. In order to be considered, applicants must either possess or be able to possess a substitute authorization or teachers license from the Colorado Department of Education to work as a guest teacher.

The Colorado Department of Education offers both a one-year, a three-year and a five-year authorization for those eligible. Eligibility requirements include holding a high school diploma and having experience working with children for the one-year license, a bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited college or university for the three-year, and for the five-year authorization applicants must have an active or expired Colorado teacher’s license or an active license in another state.

“Human Resources reviews applications on a daily basis and invites candidates to interview. Once interviewed, offered a job, and in receipt of an active substitute authorization/teaching license, Human Resources invites them to attend an orientation and training. After completing orientation and training, they are able to start working,” Wilson said of the process for hiring and onboarding.

Of the job itself, Wilson said, “The best benefit is working with our youth, the future of tomorrow.”

“Eagle County School District educators and students need the support of our community in our classrooms,” Wilson said. “Community members can make a big difference by choosing to be a guest teacher and supporting our schools.”

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.