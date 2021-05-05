Eagle County Schools hires Beau Wielkoszewski as Chief Technology Officer

Beau Wielkoszewski comes to Eagle County from the Bigfork School District in Montana where he has served as the direct of technology since 2017.

Special to the Daily

Eagle County Schools has hired Beau Wielkoszewski to fill the position of chief technology officer.

The position has remained open for most of the school year, with Assistant Superintendent Katie Jarnot serving as interim chief technology officer while the district conducted its search.

Wielkoszewski comes to Eagle County from the Bigfork School District in Montana where he has served as the direct of technology since 2017. Previously, Wielkoszewski worked in IT positions for the United States Department of State and the United States Army.

“We’re extremely excited to have Beau join our team,” said Philip Qualman, superintendent of Eagle County Schools. “It’s not everyday that you find a candidate who has worked with technology at his level — in nuclear submarines, diplomatic services and education.”

In his most recent role in Bigfork, Wielkoszewski transformed the district’s IT system from a quaint patchwork of applications into a highly functioning system with a security level consistent with a “medium-sized financial institution.” He and his team successfully rolled out one-to-one devices during the pandemic and led the state of Montana in transitioning to online synchronous education.

“After graduating from the Naval Academy and 16 years of experience in the military and government service, I rediscovered my love for education by championing the technology needs of a K-12 school district,” Wielkoszewski said. “I’m excited to bring my leadership skills, technical expertise and communication skills to the students and staff of Eagle County Schools.”

Wielkoszewski has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the United States Naval Academy. Prior to becoming a director of technology in K-12 education, Wielkoszewski served as a submarine officer and worked in the U.S. government as a diplomat.