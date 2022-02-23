Eagle County Sheriff seeks suspect in vandalism case

This security camera photo shows a suspect apparently using glue to seal up a Vail Daily newspaper box in Singletree.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/courtesy photo

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies received several reports Feb. 20 that Vail Daily newspaper boxes had been super-glued closed in the Eagle, Avon and Edwards areas.

A male suspect is wanted for questioning for damage caused to the boxes. Approximately 20 newspaper boxes were vandalized, with replacement costs ranging from $300 to $500 each.

The investigation has led deputies to a possible suspect, who was caught in the act on surveillance video at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the Singletree Community Center. The person of interest, who appears to be a male, was acting suspiciously on video and was seen leaving the scene in a gray or silver BMW with a black rocket box on top.

The Eagle County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help to identify the possible suspect and aid the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.

If you have any information about the suspect or this crime, please contact Deputy Vasquez, 970-376-7036. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Eagle County Crime Stoppers, 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit a tip at p3tips.com , or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from Eagle County Crime Stoppers.