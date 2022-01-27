Eagle County tax statements are now in the mail

Eagle County property tax statements for 2021 taxes due in 2022 have been mailed to all property owners of record. Those who have not received a statement by the end of January should contact the Eagle County Treasurer’s Office at 970-328-8860 to verify your mailing address and request another copy.

Property owners also have the option of requesting electronic delivery of statements using ENoticesOnline.com . Those who have already chosen this option will receive an email notification from help@enotices.com when the online bill is available.

Tax amounts and an online payment option are available at the Eagle County Treasurer’s website under “Property Tax Search-Pay.” Those who made pre-payments toward their 2022 taxes will see the payment and any balance due reflected in their statement. For those who overpaid, a refund check will be mailed along with a receipt showing the amount applied to the account.

To pay property taxes in equal installments, the first half is due Feb. 28 and the second half is due June 15. For those who prefer to pay the amount due in one installment, the deadline is May 2. Postmarks are acceptable for current year taxes. For information on paying taxes for prior years, contact the Treasurer’s Office.

Taxpayers also have the option of dropping their payments and coupons into the 24-hour ballot drop boxes at the Eagle County Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle and at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel at 20 Eagle County Drive. These payments will be considered received on the date deposited up to 5 p.m.

Property owners whose taxes are escrowed as part of their mortgage should contact their lender to ensure proper payment occurs. Tax statements will be sent to both the property owner and the mortgage holder. Those who have made early tax payments should contact their mortgage company to inquire about escrow balancing and refund timelines.

For more information, contact the Eagle County Treasurer’s Office at 970-328-8860 or treasurer@eaglecounty.us .