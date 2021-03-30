Eagle County to get $11M in federal funds

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse Tuesday announced estimated funds to be allocated to Eagle County from the American Rescue Plan, comprehensive COVID-19 relief legislation which was signed March 11 by President Joe Biden.

Eagle County is set to receive $11 million in direct stabilization funds from the bill, with Vail receiving an additional $1.1 million, Avon an additional $1.3 million, the town of Eagle an additional $1.5 million, Gypsum $1.58 million and Minturn $250,000.

Coloradans, including dependents, will also receive $1,400 stimulus checks, an extension in unemployment benefits until Sept. 6, and an expanded Child Tax Credit through the legislation.

The American Rescue Plan also expands the Economic Disaster Injury Loan and Payroll Protection Program programs and allocates funds to a Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help local businesses in Eagle County and elsewhere weather the economic impacts of the pandemic.

For more on these programs, and for details on applying, go to SBA.gov .

“In April (2020), I introduced legislation to ensure that every local city and county in Colorado had the relief funds they needed to weather the pandemic,” Neguse said. “This proposal was built out of conversations with mayors and county commissioners across our state whose local budgets had been gutted by the pandemic and resulting expenses. After months of advocacy, our proposal for direct local stabilization funds was included in the American Rescue Plan and signed into law by President Biden. Our cities and towns have been knocked down by this pandemic, and we cannot expect them to weather this storm alone. These funds will provide critical relief to towns and counties across Colorado to ensure they can continue vital government operations, and keep their residents safe.”

Neguse’s website has a full list of projected funds for Colorado cities and counties as well as the state’s school districts .