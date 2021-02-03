Eagle County, town of Eagle release names of avalanche victims

Eagle County and the town of Eagle released a joint statement Wednesday on the three missing locals caught in an avalanche Monday near Silverton, identifying them as Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer.

Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll said the situation “is not yet real” for many county employees, himself included. “This cuts deep throughout the community. These guys were so involved,” Shroll said.

Bossung and Palmer were both county employees, while Jessen was a co-owner of the popular Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. Palmer and Jessen were also members of the Eagle Town Council, with Jessen serving as mayor pro tem.

Here’s the full statement from Eagle County and the town of Eagle:

“Eagle County Government and the Town of Eagle are joining the community in mourning the loss of three friends and leaders. While an official announcement has not yet been made by our partners in San Juan County, the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer are allowing us to share their names so we can all openly acknowledge their deaths and grieve together. The families are surrounded by loved ones, and we are asking everyone to respect their wishes as to when and how they wish to communicate with others.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men. Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting. Every single one of us in both of our organizations has learned by their examples, and we are grateful to be able to call them colleagues.

“It is important to recognize how this type of loss can affect people differently. There are so many resources to help with the trauma and mental health challenges that may come with grieving. A list of local organizations and providers can be found at https://www.eaglevalleybh.org/get-help-now. Financial assistance is available through Olivia’s Fund, so please do not hesitate to access these resources.

“The strength of our community is rooted in our shared love for this place and the people who live here. Andy, Adam and Seth exemplified this every day. Please find ways to come together safely and share your stories of them and others. We will do the same.”

Unrelated to the county and town announcement, donation pages have been set up on the GoFundMe website, where people can make contributions to help support the families of Bossung, Jessen and Palmer during this difficult time.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.