Eagle County under a ’red flag’ fire weather warning

A red flag fire weather warning has been issued for Eagle County the warning is effective until Tuesday, June 8 at 9 p.m.

Red flag warnings are issued due to a combination of factors including warm temperatures, strong winds and dry fuels.

Tuesday’s red flag warning puts Eagle County into stage 1 fire restrictions. Those restrictions include:

No use of personal fireworks.

No fires outside of permanent fire pits, rings or grates on public or private land.

No smoking outdoors except in areas that are cleared of all combustible materials.

The restrictions allow propane grills, campfires and other devices with shutoff valves.

The current fire danger is “high” throughout most of Eagle County. The danger is “very high” in Gypsum and the surrounding area.

Eagle County’s drought level is “severe” in the eastern portion and “exceptional” in the western portion.

Conditions are expected to remain hot and dry, with strong winds, through at least Thursday, June 10.