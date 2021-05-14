Eagle County will lift COVID-19 public health order May 19

Jack Reed, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dr. David Wahl on Thursday at Vail Health Hospital in Vail. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12-15-years-old, with Thursday being the first day the kids were able to receive a shot.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Eagle County announced Friday morning that it will lift its COVID-19 public health orders effective May 19, a week earlier than expected.

Eagle County Public Health and Environment intends to make the move to lift all local public health orders related to COVID-19 with disease incidence showing a steady decline and vaccination rates on the rise.

“Residents and guests are reminded that the county is still subject to any statewide and federal public health regulations in place, including mask requirements in some circumstances,” the county statement said.

On April 16, the county adopted its current public health order, which was slated to run through May 27. The intent was to lift restrictions on that date if disease incidence and hospitalization rates had decreased and vaccination rates for the total population reached 60%. County officials say those milestones were reached this week.

May 19 will mark the first time there will be no local public health orders since March 12, 2020, six days after the first reported COVID-19 case in Eagle County.

Rescinding the order removes all local requirements for mask use, gathering and capacity restrictions and physical distancing. However, state orders remain in effect with mask requirements for public indoor environments, which includes schools for the remainder of the school year. The state order also limits large indoor events to 500 people. Federal regulations still require masks when using public transportation, which includes ECO Transit and the Eagle County Regional Airport.

Gov. Jared Polis is slated to make an announcement on the state’s mask order at noon Friday.

“We felt confident that if we could achieve a community vaccination rate of 60% that we would see a rapid decrease in our disease rates,” said Eagle County Public Health and Environment Director Heath Harmon. “Our current data confirms this with our lowest disease incidence since October of 2020. As a result we will rescind public health orders earlier than originally planned.”

In addition, with the lifting of local restrictions Eagle County has closed its Five Star Business Certification application. Individual businesses will have the ability to open fully, or implement their own capacity levels or other requirements if they choose.

“This is a testament to all of our community members and their efforts to stay safe over spring break, get vaccinated, and bring us to a place where we can plan for a more normal summer,” Harmon said. “While this news may be welcomed by many, it may also cause some anxiousness for others. It is very important we all play a role demonstrating empathy and respect to help bridge the differences and focus on our common ground as a community.”

Officials are also reminding residents of the importance of continuing to increase vaccination rates. The free COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone age 12 and older. “While the news this week is highly encouraging, we must remember the disease is not gone,” Harmon said. “Every single person who gets vaccinated helps protect our community and our economy.”

Local information on COVID-19, including disease trends and vaccine availability, is available at eaglecountycovid.org .