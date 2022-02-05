Eagle County will look Feb. 7 at West Eagle plan ideas





The Eagle County Resiliency Department and the West Eagle design team will introduce the West Eagle neighborhood development concept in a Board of County Commissioners work session on Monday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. The design team is a partnership among Caddis Collaborative, DHM Design and JVA Engineering. The session will be publicly viewable at ecgtv.com .

The focus of the discussion is to outline density and sustainability goals, including a potential third party green certification for the project. The current conceptual plan contemplates 114 units on land owned by Eagle County in the southwestern portion of West Eagle. West Eagle is approximately 40 acres and is located between U.S. Highway 6 and Brush Creek Open Space from the Bull Pasture subdivision to Sylvan Lake Road.

“Understanding the Commissioners’ perspectives regarding density and sustainability for this project is important in the early phases of development,” Eagle County Resiliency Department Director Tori Franks said. “When density and sustainability goals are validated the design team can start laying the project out in detail: designing road access and alignments, sizing utilities and other infrastructure required to support a new residential neighborhood.”

The commissioners’ feedback will be incorporated into the conceptual plan. The next phase of the West Eagle housing development will be the schematic design phase, when the design team finalizes the physical requirements and relationships of all the required building spaces and components, such as roads and infrastructure. The project will further be reviewed by the town of Eagle under its land use and development permit process.

The county’s key considerations for the West Eagle development are affordability, connectivity, sustainability, unit design and types that allow for varied household types to be in the neighborhood, as well as compliance with the town of Eagle’s comprehensive plans and appropriate density. Eagle County will seek development and or financing partners after the development approval process is completed.

For more information, contact Franks, 970-328-8775 or tori.franks@eaglecounty.us .