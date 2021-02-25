Eagle County will open buildings to the public beginning March 1





Eagle County facilities and operations starting March 1 will be open for in-person services to customers and visitors with required safety protocols.

Members of the public and all employees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing, as well as occupancy requirements. Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or otherwise feel uncomfortable are encouraged to conduct business over the phone, via email, or online at http://www.eaglecounty.us .

To comply with public health orders, a reduced number of employees will be working on site at all county facilities. The remainder will continue to work remotely until public health guidance is revised.

Accessing in-person services may result in longer wait times.

Specifically, wait times at the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Offices may be longer than normal for those using in-person services.

The reopening schedule is:

Main Eagle County Building

500 and 551 Broadway, Eagle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Offices include: Administration, Assessor and Clerk and Recorder.

Clerk and Recorder functions include recording, motor vehicle, liquor licensing and elections.

The Eagle County Treasurer’s office will be open 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Community Development Department offices will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Functions include Planning and Building and Engineering.

The Environmental Health office will be open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Health will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are recommended.

Human Services is open by appointment.

Avon Annex

100 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Clerk and Recorder motor vehicle operations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to anticipated high volume, wait times may be longer than normal.

Public Health and Human Services are open by appointment.

Eagle County Animal Shelter

1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eagle River Center, Eagle County Fairgrounds

0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle. Facilities include boat ramps, Fishing is Fun access, disc golf and public restrooms.

Freedom Park Spray Park and Public Restrooms

300 Miller Ranch Rd, Edwards.

Vail Transportation Center (ECO Transit)

241 South Frontage Road East, Vail, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m. daily

Other functions

Healthy Aging senior meals are being offered via takeout or home delivery. To arrange for meal delivery in the El Jebel area call 970-379-0020; in the lower Eagle River Valley from Dotsero to Eagle call 970-328-8896; and in the upper Eagle River Valley Wolcott to Vail call 970-328-8831. Take-out and pickup is also available at all three locations.

Beginning March 1, Eagle County will resume public hearings on matters before the Board of County Commissioners, as well as liquor licenses and other topics. Members of the public will be required to sign up in advance for attendance at all meetings and hearings so room capacity can be monitored. A sign-up sheet for each meeting will be available at http://www.eaglecounty.us , as well as linked to Board of County Commissioner agendas, Planning Commission agendas, or other meeting agendas as appropriate.

Land use hearings will be held virtually through video conference or conference call line, including pre-application meetings and active land use file coordination meetings. More information about the process is located at http://www.eaglecounty.us/planning or by email to comdev@eaglecounty.us .

For more information, go to http://www.eaglecounty.us and http://www.eaglecountycovid.org .