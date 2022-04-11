Eagle County will see prescribed burns in coming months

Eagle Valley Wildland, consisting of members from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Gypsum Fire Protection District, in cooperation with Eagle County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, will be conducting prescribed fire operations in Eagle County in the upcoming months.

EVWL is inviting the public to learn more about prescribed fire at an informational demonstration at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 (weather dependent). Residents can also do their part to help keep their communities and firefighters safe by reducing flammable materials around homes. Visit FireWise.org/ for more information.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including acceptable weather forecasts that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal. EVWL is also coordinating with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to ensure operations are not interfering with deer, elk, moose, or other wildlife in the area.

Prescribed fire is a planned fire used to meet management objectives. After many years of fire exclusion, an ecosystem that needs periodic fire becomes unhealthy. Trees are stressed by overcrowding, fire-dependent species disappear, and flammable fuels build up and become hazardous.

The right fire at the right place at the right time:

Reduces hazardous fuels and creates fuel breaks, protecting communities from extreme fires and providing firefighters a better place from which to defend communities

Minimizes the spread of pest insects and disease

Removes unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem

Provides forage for game and improves habitat for threatened and endangered species

Recycles nutrients back to the soil, promoting the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants

Smoke may affect your health. Visit Colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health for additional health-related information, or contact your doctor or other health professional.