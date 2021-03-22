Eagle County’s ’5 Star’ businesses can now operate at Level Blue

Eagle County businesses that participate in the 5 Star certification program are now allowed to adopt occupancy limits under the state’s “Level Blue” COVID-19 restrictions.

Dominique Taylor Special to the Daily

While Eagle County remains in Level Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial, local businesses that have completed the 5 Star certification process are now authorized to operate at Level Blue capacities. Information and restrictions for each level are available at the state’s online dashboard .

“We’d like to thank all participating businesses, as well as our partners who are helping with the certification process, for their commitment to the health and safety of our residents and guests,” Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said.

Colorado’s 5 Star Certified Business Variance Program allows businesses to expand operations by implementing safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This program is designed for responsible businesses that are following public health guidance, and have demonstrated a commitment to the health and safety of their staff and customers.

Locally, the program’s goals are to:

Encourage businesses to voluntarily implement safety strategies above and beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines.

Accelerate businesses reopening with additional safety measures that make them eligible for less restrictive capacity caps.

More information about the program and the application process is available at eaglecountycovid.org under Business Resources.