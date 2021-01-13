Eagle County’s alert system making changes

Starting Feb. 1, non-emergency messaging from EC Alerts will no longer be sent as text messages. Non-emergency messaging will still be sent via e-mail, and also through the Everbridge App. Non-emergency messaging includes traffic alerts, area alerts, business alerts and red flag warnings.

The Everbridge App is free and available for both Apple and Android devices. Log into your account on the app and find Eagle County Alerts.

If you have trouble finding your username or password, they can be recovered at http://www.ecalert.org. From there you can log into your account at any time to change your subscriptions, change or update your contact information and update your home and work addresses.

Messaging regarding emergency events in the county will still be sent as text messages, e-mails and phone calls, in addition to the Everbridge App.