Eagle County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

Eagle County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped since January but the county remains in the orange/high risk level of the state’s risk meter.

Eagle County’s COVID-19 numbers have continued a steady downhill drop over the past two weeks, but disease spread remains at a high level.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners received an abbreviated COVID-19 report this week from County Manager Jeff Shroll. He noted that the county’s COVID-19 incidence rate — number of cases per 10,000 people — has dropped to 664.

“It’s good to see us getting out of the 800 to 900 range we have been in,” Shroll noted.

While this week’s incidence figure is a marked drop from the highs recorded during the month of January, it still puts the county in Level Red of the state’s incidence zone. Overall, Eagle County remains in Level Orange, or the high risk zone, of the state’s COVID-19 risk meter.

Over the past two weeks, there have been 384 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Eagle County.

Shroll noted that on the positive news front, the state has expanded its vaccination eligibility to include people age 65 and older and teachers beginning next week. With expansion of the vaccination effort and a continuation of the Five Commitments of Containment, Shroll said the county hopes to be in a strong position to turn the pandemic tide as the valley heads into the summer months.