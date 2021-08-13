Eagle County’s ‘Ride in Remembrance’ returns Aug. 18

Members of the public are invited to join Eagle County emergency responders for the 19th Annual Emergency Responder Recognition on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The activities will begin at 9 a.m. when participants will gather at Freedom Park in Edwards to line up for a “Ride in Remembrance” event featuring motorcycles, classic cars and emergency response vehicles.

Anyone with a motorcycle or classic car is invited to join in. There will be a short ceremony at 9:45 a.m. at the Freedom Park Memorial. The procession will leave Freedom Park at 10:15 a.m. and travel to Donovan Park in Vail, followed by a Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes at Donovan Pavilion at 11 a.m.

The service will recognize the three law enforcement officers, two firefighters and air ambulance pilot who lost their lives in serving the citizens of Eagle County. Lunch will be served following the program.

For more information, call officer Nick Deering, 970-343-2240.