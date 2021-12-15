Eagle COVID-19 vaccine clinics now offered Mondays and Thursdays

Vail Health and its partner, Colorado Mountain Medical, are increasing the opportunities for community members to receive COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine boosters by offering two vaccine clinic days at the Colorado Mountain Medical location in Eagle (0377 Sylvan Lake Rd). COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held on Mondays and Thursdays beginning Dec. 20, 2021, until further notice.

“With the growing presence of the Omicron variant in our state and the country, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot,” said Chris Lindley, chief population health officer at Vail Health. “COVID-19 is here to stay, and we will continue to see variants emerge as winter continues. Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is vital to us protecting our community as a whole and helps reduce the severity of COVID-19 if someone gets the virus.”

All approved COVID-19 vaccines will be available, and the clinic will serve walk-in patients only. No appointments are required. Vaccine clinics will be for anyone age 5 or older. Patients seeking a booster shot are required to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.

“Our Thursday vaccine clinics have seen an increasingly high volume of people and adding a vaccine clinic weekly on Mondays allows us to more efficiently address the demand, specifically for booster shots, that we are experiencing in our community,” said Shannatay Bergeron, director of specialty care services for Colorado Mountain Medical. “This demand is welcome, and we are eager to vaccinate as many people in our community as possible.”

In addition to the weekly vaccine clinics, the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 is offered at the Colorado Mountain Medical Vail, Avon and Eagle locations within various child appointments available. Should a parent want a vaccine consultation appointment to ask their physician questions, they are welcome to schedule with a provider.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of being fully vaccinated — including a booster — as we head into the peak of the winter season,” said Dr. Brooks Bock, chief executive officer of Colorado Mountain Medical. “Everyone over the age of 5 within our community should be vaccinated against COVID-19, and everyone over the age of 6 months should also be vaccinated against influenza. Colorado Mountain Medical providers are available to help our patients be prepared for the unknown months ahead.”

Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical also offer six COVID-19 testing locations throughout the Eagle River Valley, in addition to tests conducted by a primary care physician at Colorado Mountain Medical. For a full list of testing locations and instructions visit: vailhealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-testing .