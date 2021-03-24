Eagle expands outreach for survey, wants more feedback from Hispanic residents

EAGLE — Eagle town officials are kicking in a little extra money to expand outreach for an ongoing community survey, hoping to do a better job of reaching the nearly 19% of town residents estimated to be Hispanic.

The downvalley town has about 6,700 residents, and roughly 1,070 people have taken the community survey since it went live in early February. So far, fewer than 100 surveys have been completed in Spanish.

“By that measure alone, we’re not really seeing the correct proportional response of the entire community,” said Bill Shrum, the assistant town manager.

The Eagle Town Council on Tuesday evening agreed to spend an additional $7,000 on the survey. That total will cover some overlooked previous expenses, pay for multicultural outreach for the survey through advertising and upcoming events into mid-April, and help fund some targeted follow-up questions to people who already took the survey.

It’s the town of Eagle’s first community survey since 2013, and is costing about $30,000 in total. Town officials hope to see at least 2,000 people take the survey , which remains open to people of all ages and ethnic groups and is available on the town’s website.

“It’s generally best practice to do (a community survey) every couple years, and we want to get back into that rhythm again,” Shrum said.

The survey takes about 15 minutes. It seeks feedback on numerous aspects of life in Eagle, asking people to identify the town’s biggest opportunities and challenges, rate town services, priorities, plans and infrastructure, and weigh in on a slew of quality of life topics from housing costs to business vitality and diversity, outdoor recreation opportunities, environmental health and public lands conservation.

In other business on Tuesday, the Eagle Town Council:

Officially swore in Janet Bartnik and Geoffrey Grimmer, recently appointed to the Town Council.

Approved a settlement with Eagle County Schools to end a 1995 agreement that allowed adult lunchtime basketball in Eagle Valley Middle School gym. The school district is paying the town $105,500 to end the agreement.

Renewed marijuana retail and cultivation licenses for Sweet Leaf Pioneer LLC.

Approved amendments to the West Eagle Sub Area Plan, and an ordinance to create a Utility Enterprise for the town’s broadband initiative.

Postponed to a future meeting the consideration of proposed amendments to the Haymeadow PUD, potentially to a Town Council meeting on April 27.

Held a hearing on the annexation of a 9-acre property owned by William and Nancy Powell, located north of the Sylvan Lake Road roundabout on Highway 6. The annexation was tabled due to a water rights dispute between the Powells and the town.

Approved up to $25,000 in temporary improvements for the Haymaker Trailhead. Possible work includes building wooden shields around the area’s portable toilets to keep them from blowing over and improve their appearance; building a changing room; installing a new dog waste bag station and trashcan; and installing split-rail fencing to keep people on official trails.

