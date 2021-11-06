Eagle-Holy Cross District to hold hiring workshop in Minturn Nov. 10

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District is hosting an open house Nov. 10 in Minturn to answer questions about the temporary seasonal positions being advertised for the 2022 summer season on the White River National Forest.

“We have a variety of positions available in the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District this summer, including in timber, recreation, wildand fire, visitor information, and biological disciplines,” said District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a news release. “These are great opportunities to work for your local forest and have an amazing summer, but you need to apply by Nov. 12.”

The open house will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District Office located at 24747 U.S. Highway 24 in Minturn. The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger Districts anticipates hiring about 30 seasonal positions this year.

“We also really want to help people understand the hiring process, including how to navigate the USAjobs.gov website,” Veldhuis said.

Call 970 827-5715 for more information about the open house. More information about seasonal positions on the White River National Forest is available at FS.usda.gov/whiteriver . View the announcements and apply for the jobs on http://www.USAJOBS.gov . Information about seasonal jobs across the Rocky Mountain Region is available on FS.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs . Visit Tips for Applicants for help with the application process.

A number of summer internships for various recreation field crews are also available on the White River National Forest through the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. For more information, visit RockyMountainYouthCorps.org/internships .

In addition to the many temporary seasonal positions currently open, the White River National Forest also has three permanent seasonal positions in recreation available through a Society of American Foresters program. This opportunity with SAF closes Nov. 9.