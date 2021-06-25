Eagle-Holy Cross trail projects have begun

Hikers in the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District from now through August may encounter several larger trail improvement projects in addition to the regular trail maintenance crews.

Forest Service crews will be working with Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, Colorado Trail Foundation, and Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to realign steep and eroded sections of the Game Creek Trail. Work is expected to take several weeks. These same partners later this summer will complete realignments on the Colorado Trail.

Beginning July 11, civil engineering major cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy will work to replace the easternmost bridge on the Two Elk Trail.

Crews this summer will also work on realignment and other heavy maintenance on sections of the Meadow Mountain Trail.

The trails are expected to stay open during most work, but intermittent closures may be necessary. Trails will be signed, and further information released if closures are needed.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to improve the sustainability of our trail system,” said Leanne Veldhuis, Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. “We are grateful for our amazing partners and community members who are helping us complete these priority projects.”

For more information about these projects call 970-827-5715.